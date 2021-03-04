Corendon will fly twice a week to Antalya this summer from Gatwick (Credit: Mert Kahveci / Unsplash)

Corendon Airlines has relaunched its summer 2021 programme, offering flights to Turkey and Greece.

The Turkish carrier said it was hoping to increase its UK market share with a new family-focused promotion.



Families can get a 25% discount on all new summer 2021 bookings made by 15 March, with the discount available on bookings made through agents.



The relaunch comes after an increase in activity and bookings following Boris Johnson’s roadmap announcement last month.



Corendon will operate twice-weekly Gatwick flights to Antalya, Dalaman and Crete, and weekly Rhodes flights, as well as twice-weekly Manchester-Dalaman flights.