Corendon Airlines will offer more than 500,000 summer 2022 seats to Turkey and Greece.

Flights to Antalya, Dalaman, Crete and Rhodes will be available from Gatwick and Manchester.



The programme includes a daily Gatwick-Antalya service.



There will also be regional departures for both Antalya and Dalaman from Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham.



"Following relatively strong demand for summer 2021 flights to Antalya, and feedback from the trade, we are pleased to announce this new daily service for summer 2022," said a Corendon spokesperson.

It comes after the airline relaunched its 2021 Gatwick and Manchester programme earlier this month, which also includes a twice-weekly Gatwick-Gaziantep service.



"We continue to see demand increasing to Antalya and Dalaman from the UK, despite the current challenges faced by our industry," the spokesperson added.



"For summer 2022, Corendon Airlines will base an aircraft at Dalaman Airport, which has allowed us to increase our summer 2022 programme substantially."