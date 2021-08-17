Visit Cornwall chief executive Malcolm Bell told The Press Association: “We are asking people not to come unless they have booked ahead and request they take a lateral flow test before, during and after (their) stay so that (people) can be safe and help us to manage the current spike."

His plea followed an outbreak of 4,700 cases of Covid thought to be linked to a festival in Newquay two weeks ago.

Businesses in the county are reporting critical staff shortages due to employees contracting the virus.

Cumbria has also asked visitors to the Lake District to take a pre-travel test. However, officials are not linking infections to visitors, as the most popular areas have the lowest Covid rates in the region, according to the Daily Telegraph.