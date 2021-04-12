Newquay airport is searching for an airline to link it with London

Newquay airport has failed to secure its London link by an agreed deadline.

The airport had been in negotiations to award a four-year public service obligation (PSO) contract to secure the route, which previously accounted for 40% of the airport’s total passenger numbers, the BBC said.

PSO routes are government-supported to ensure year-round connectivity. The London service was operated to Gatwick by Flybe until its demise, but British Airways took over last summer, serving Heathrow.

The airport’s website said the expected restart date was “TBC”. Cornwall Council, which owns the airport, told the BBC it was working with the Department for Transport and "expects to reinstate a scheduled PSO service to London later in the year".

Newquay closed to passengers on 3 January but will reopen for commercial flights on 30 April. It will be the main gateway for the G7 summit, which takes place in Cornwall’s Carbis Bay from 11-13 June.