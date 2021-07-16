Owner Mark Lawther, whose business is located in St Austell, told TTG that he would be using the company’s new Atol to dynamically package trips to Cornwall with flights from the rest of the UK to Newquay.

Lawther, who previously worked for airlines United and Emirates, has established close relationships with nearby Cornwall Airport Newquay to help create packages to the popular UK destination.

“One thing that’s leapt out for me is the massive focus on staycations,” said Lawther. “I don’t think that’s going to go away – there’s been a bit of a mindset shift.

“Here in Cornwall, that’s perfect. Cornwall is the desirable destination for holidaymakers. We can create some beautiful holidays without having to drive for nine hours.

“If somebody up in Glasgow wants a golf weekend down here, they are not going to drive for nine hours to get here. But it works if they fly here instead.”