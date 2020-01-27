Princess on Thursday (6 July) confirmed a British passenger was among the 41 to test positive for the infection onboard Diamond Princess.



The majority (21) are Japanese, followed by eight US citizens, five each from Australia and Canada, and one guest from Argentina.



More than 60 people have now tested positive for the respiratory infection, which has so far claimed more than 600 lives worldwide, onboard Diamond Princess.



The ship was locked down earlier this week for a fortnight after a passenger who tested positive for the infection disembarked in Hong Kong.



Princess though said it was hopeful the quarantine would be lifted by 19 February, subject to clearance from the Japanese Ministry of Health.



According to Princess, the ship was carrying 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew when it was quarantined. Princess has so far cancelled two Diamond Princess sailings.