A further 41 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed onboard a Princess Cruises ship quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in Japan.
Princess on Thursday (6 July) confirmed a British passenger was among the 41 to test positive for the infection onboard Diamond Princess.
The majority (21) are Japanese, followed by eight US citizens, five each from Australia and Canada, and one guest from Argentina.
More than 60 people have now tested positive for the respiratory infection, which has so far claimed more than 600 lives worldwide, onboard Diamond Princess.
The ship was locked down earlier this week for a fortnight after a passenger who tested positive for the infection disembarked in Hong Kong.
Princess though said it was hopeful the quarantine would be lifted by 19 February, subject to clearance from the Japanese Ministry of Health.
According to Princess, the ship was carrying 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew when it was quarantined. Princess has so far cancelled two Diamond Princess sailings.
With guests confined to their cabins, Princess has provided additional in-room entertainment owing to the "unusual circumstances" to "ensure their comfort and wellbeing".
These include adding eight new satellite TV channels; more than 80 new video on-demand titles, which include concerts and in-cabin fitness videos; newspapers in 36 languages; trivia, daily puzzles, games and arts and crafts supplies; activity packs for children; and outdoor time for guests in interior cabins, monitored by the Japanese Ministry of Health.
"The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed this is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date will be February 19, unless there are any other unforeseen developments," said Princess. "The Japanese government is also providing our ship and team members additional manpower support.
"During the remainder of the time onboard, guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone service to stay in contact with their family and loved ones.
"In addition, we have added additional live TV channels and a large selection of in-room movies available in multiple languages. The cruise activities staff is packaging games, puzzles and trivia and delivering them to guest staterooms."