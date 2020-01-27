BA announced on Monday (10 February) it had cancelled all flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai until 1 April, citing the Foreign Office’s advice against all but essential travel to mainland China.



Flights to and from Hong Kong will continue unaffected.



"We have cancelled all our flights to Beijing and Shanghai until 31 March 2020," said BA. "All our flights travelling from Beijing and Shanghai have been cancelled until 1 April 2020.



"This situation will remain under review and we will continue to provide regular updates. If you have a booking with us, please make sure we have your contact details. We’ll do everything we can to help customers affected."



It comes after Virgin Atlantic last week extended its China flight suspension. Its flights between Heathrow and Shanghai have been suspended until 28 March.