Lime will not charge passengers any money to amend British Airways’ inclusive tour, seat only, published or cruise bookings made between 3 to 16 March.

This means tickets can be changed up to the departure date, but fare differences will still apply.

The policy aims to give agents more flexibility "in the current dynamic landscape" and more confidence in booking.



"We want to support our customers during this period of uncertainty and assist in any way we can to maintain confidence when booking travel with us," said Matt Darlington, Lime’s head of commercial.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and react accordingly if needed."



Lime said its customer support team is on hand to answer any queries about how coronavirus is affecting travel.