A British couple quarantined onboard a Princess Cruises ship off the coast of Japan have criticised the UK government for failing to act on their calls for help.
David and Sally Abel made a direct video appeal to Virgin Atlantic owner Richard Branson to bring them home after the US pledged to airlift its citizens trapped onboard Diamond Princess, which has been under quarantine in the port of Yokohama for more than a fortnight.
The Abels face the prospect of a further period of quarantine when they eventually do return to the UK. The couple have been updating the world on their plight through a series of Facebook posts, updates and live videos.
Mr Abel said he had no confidence in Boris Johnson, and called on the prime minister to put himself in their shoes – and on the Foreign Office to repatriate them, adding he was “disillusioned” with the UK’s response.
Appealing to Branson, Mr Abel called for the mogul to dispatch one of Virgin’s smaller aircraft and bring the Britons onboard Diamond Princess back to the UK to see out their quarantine.
US and Australian authorities have taken steps to repatriate their citizens onboard the ship, who will be held at specialist facilities upon their return. Qantas will fly home dozens of Australians on Wednesday (19 February).
The Foreign Office said officials were working round the clock to “ensure the welfare of British nationals” onboard Diamond Princess.
On Monday (17 February), Princess confirmed the Japanese Ministry of Health had identified a further 70 positive cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus onboard Diamond Princess, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 355.
The ship was quarantined more than a fortnight ago with 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew onboard.
“Princess Cruises confirms an announcement from the Japanese Ministry of Health of 70 new positive cases of Covid-19 (previously referred to as coronavirus) onboard Diamond Princess,” said a Princess spokesperson.
“We are following guidance from the Japanese Ministry of Health on plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases.”
Princess has declined to comment further on the quarantine timeline and test results, with the ship due to be held for a further two days.
The line has been forced to make a wide range of alterations to cruises onboard Diamond Princess, Majestic Princess and Sapphire Princess, including dozens of cancellations through mid-June.
Nine Diamond Princess voyages have been cancelled throughout March and April, all roundtrips from Yokohama.
“Based on the prolonged quarantine period, and the anticipated time to prepare the ship to return to service, we unfortunately must cancel additional Diamond Princess voyages through the 20 April voyage,” said Princess.
“We are preparing Diamond Princess to return to service 29 April 2020 for the start of Japan’s annual Golden Week celebrations.”
It has also cancelled eight Majestic Princess voyages through to and including its 2 April departure from Taipei and 27 onboard Sapphire Princess.
Departures from Taipei, Singapore, Yokohama, Hong Kong and Shanghai are all affected, while other itineraries are being changed. Guests have been offered refunds and future cruise credit.