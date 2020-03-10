British people who were caught up in a coronavirus scare on board a Princess Cruises ship are on their way back to the UK.
Grand Princess was due to dock in the Port of Oakland, San Francisco on 4 March, but were held at sea after several passengers on a previous trip fell ill with Covid-19.
US authorities gave guests the green light to disembark on 9 March, and 407 people have now got off - including two people who have coronavius, who have been transferred to hospital.
"As part of the disembarkation process, California Health and Human Services teams are on board the Grand Princess to assist with medical screening and interviews, and have prioritised those who require the most medical attention and care," said a spokesperson from Princess Cruises.
"To avoid delays in the disembarkation process, Covid-19 testing will be conducted when guests arrive at their onward destinations."
Nineteen crew members have also tested positive for the illness, but without symptoms, and they remain isolated in cabins.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has confirmed that 135 British people boarded a flight back to Birmingham airport early this morning, 11.15pm local time.
A spokesperson from the FCO said: "The safety, health and welfare of British nationals is always our top priority, and we have been working tirelessly with the US authorities to ensure all British nationals who wished to return could do so."
When they arrive back this evening, they will have to self-isolate for 14 days.