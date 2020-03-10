Grand Princess was due to dock in the Port of Oakland, San Francisco on 4 March, but were held at sea after several passengers on a previous trip fell ill with Covid-19.

US authorities gave guests the green light to disembark on 9 March, and 407 people have now got off - including two people who have coronavius, who have been transferred to hospital.

"As part of the disembarkation process, California Health and Human Services teams are on board the Grand Princess to assist with medical screening and interviews, and have prioritised those who require the most medical attention and care," said a spokesperson from Princess Cruises.

"To avoid delays in the disembarkation process, Covid-19 testing will be conducted when guests arrive at their onward destinations."