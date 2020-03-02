Dozens of British holidaymakers are starting to make their way home after their Tenerife hotel was locked down when a fellow guest tested positive for the coronavirus.
Jet2holidays confirmed last week it had about 100 guests staying at the virus-hit H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel, while Tui said it had "a small number" of passengers there.
Guests at the hotel were initially facing the prospect of two weeks’ quarantine, but were offered a lifeline by the operators and Public Health England.
Tui and Jet2 said they would fly affected passengers home before the full two-week quarantine period – the typical gestation period for the virus – came to and end, if they explicitly tested negative for the virus.
Tui has confirmed 17 of its guests were flown home on Sunday night (1 March), with a further 19 due to return on Tuesday (3 March). They were held up after the necessary test results came back later than expected.
"We can confirm that 17 of our customers returned to the UK last night," said Tui.
"We currently have 19 of our customers due to return to the UK – we had seats available for all, but unfortunately the tests were not completed in time.
"The tests are now taking place and we will be flying back the remaining customers tomorrow [Tuesday] following their negative results."
Jet2, meanwhile, reiterated to TTG on Monday afternoon its passengers were due to be flown home on Monday.
The hotel was placed on lock down a week ago after an Italian guest tested positive for coronavirus, followed by several others.