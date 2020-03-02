Jet2holidays confirmed last week it had about 100 guests staying at the virus-hit H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel, while Tui said it had "a small number" of passengers there.



Guests at the hotel were initially facing the prospect of two weeks’ quarantine, but were offered a lifeline by the operators and Public Health England.



Tui and Jet2 said they would fly affected passengers home before the full two-week quarantine period – the typical gestation period for the virus – came to and end, if they explicitly tested negative for the virus.



Tui has confirmed 17 of its guests were flown home on Sunday night (1 March), with a further 19 due to return on Tuesday (3 March). They were held up after the necessary test results came back later than expected.