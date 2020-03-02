Dozens of Britons holed up at a Tenerife hotel after a fellow guest tested positive for the coronavirus are set to return to the UK this week after a week under quarantine.
Both Jet2holidays and Tui confirmed at the weekend arrangements were being made to bring affected guests home, subject to them testing negative for the virus and showing no symptoms.
It is understood there were about 160 Britons at the hotel when an Italian guest was diagnosed with the infection, before a further three guests tested positive for Covid-19.
Jet2holidays confirmed it had about 100 passengers at the hotel, and Tui "a small number". Both operators though said they would not fly their guests home until they either completed two weeks quarantine at the hotel, ending 10 March, or explicitly tested negative for the infection, which has now claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide.
On Sunday (1 March), Jet2holidays and Tui confirmed Public Health England had given the all clear to starting bringing guests clear of the infection home, with Jet2 having already arranged a flight for Monday afternoon (2 March).
"We are pleased to confirm Jet2holidays customers at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace will be flying back to the UK with us on a dedicated flight tomorrow afternoon, following their negative test results for Covid-19 and subject to them showing no symptoms on departure," said Jet2 in a statement.
"The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and Public Health England will be advising customers about the steps they need to follow once back in the UK.
"As we have made explicitly clear, our number one priority is the health and safety of our customers, our colleagues, and the general public. We have been working closely with the FCO, Public Health England and the hotel, to find a solution which ensured the best outcome for our customers in the hotel, while making sure we fulfilled those responsibilities.
"We have been in contact with our customers throughout, and we would like to sincerely thank them for their patience and understanding."
Tui added: "We can confirm Tui UK customers staying in the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife have received notification from Public Health England that they are free to return home pending a negative Covid-19 test result.
"We are in contact with them and are making arrangements for them to travel back to the UK.
"Any customers due to travel to the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel up until 9 March have been proactively contacted to discuss their options.
"All other holidays to Tenerife will operate as planned."