Both Jet2holidays and Tui confirmed at the weekend arrangements were being made to bring affected guests home, subject to them testing negative for the virus and showing no symptoms.



It is understood there were about 160 Britons at the hotel when an Italian guest was diagnosed with the infection, before a further three guests tested positive for Covid-19.



Jet2holidays confirmed it had about 100 passengers at the hotel, and Tui "a small number". Both operators though said they would not fly their guests home until they either completed two weeks quarantine at the hotel, ending 10 March, or explicitly tested negative for the infection, which has now claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide.



On Sunday (1 March), Jet2holidays and Tui confirmed Public Health England had given the all clear to starting bringing guests clear of the infection home, with Jet2 having already arranged a flight for Monday afternoon (2 March).