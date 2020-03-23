Prior to the outbreak, the travel sector was facing growing pressure to take action on issues such as plastics and carbon emissions.



Operators, hotels and other supplies have started taking steps to reduce single-use plastic usage such as by introducing refillable water bottles and toiletry dispensors, while a number of airlines have pledged to invest in cleaner, more fuel efficient aircraft.



It followed a rapid upswell in public awareness of the issue, driven by movements such as Extinction Rebellion and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.