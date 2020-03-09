With up to 16 million people under quarantine to curb the spread of Covid-19, Etoa has asked for immediate relief for the tourism industry.

It says attractions and museums should be encouraged to offer refunds or credit notes to tour operators with pre-paid tickets, and has asked the government to suspend restricted driving zones for private coaches.

Etoa has asked for the latter change because private cars present a lower risk of infection compared to public transport, and businesses trying to continue operations need "all possible support".

"Operators are facing unprecedented short-term financial harm: it is essential that we ensure we have the capacity to support recovery when demand returns," said Tom Jenkins, Etoa’s chief executive.

"Measures introduced to limit coach access are often controversial – in current circumstances they are manifestly self-defeating. Local and national government must act now to suspend them."

The coronavirus has killed more than 350 people in Italy, up from just over 230 yesterday (8 March).