The Foreign Office on Tuesday (25 February) updated its travel advice to advise against all but essential travel to several parts of Italy.



More than 300 cases have been confirmed in what is now Europe’s worst-affected country.



Cases have been confirmed in Austria, where a hotel in Innsbruck has been locked down, Croatia and Switzerland. Authorities say these new cases all involve people who have been to Italy.



Another hotel, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife, was placed on lock down on Tuesday after an Italian guest tested positive for the infection.



Eleven people have now died from the infection in Italy; several towns have been placed under quarantine, affecting around 50,000 people.