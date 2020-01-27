More than 80 people have now died and hundreds more are in a critical condition in the Coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan but has spread to Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, the US and France.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) is reportedly due to hold a special meeting with officials in Beijing today (27 January) about the infection.

A public holiday to celebrate the Chinese New Year has also been extended in an attempt to curb the illness’ spread, and travel around Hubei Province has been restricted.

Shanghai Disneyland, including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, has been closed indefinitely as "a precautionary measure".

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has said it is working to help British people trapped in the lockdown to leave the area.

"We continue to monitor developments closely and are in close touch with the Chinese authorities. The safety and security of British nationals is always our primary concern," it said.

"The FCO advise against all travel to Hubei Province. If you are in this area and able to leave, you should do so."