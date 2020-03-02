The FCO is now advising against all travel to the city of Daegu, and all but essential travel to Cheongdo.



South Korea is the worst affected country outside China; nearly 4,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, along with 21 deaths.



Many of the cases have been recorded in Daegu, South Korea’s fourth largest city, and in Cheongdo. Both cities have been designated "special care zones" owing to the high number of cases.



The FCO cited "the increased incidence of community transmission" and "increasing pressure on medical services" in the city of Daegu for its decision.



"The government of South Korea has designated Daegu and Cheongdo as ’special care zones’ due to the high number of cases of coronavirus," said the FCO. "If you’re already in Daegu or Cheongdo, you should follow the instructions and advice of the local authorities.



"There is an ongoing risk of coronavirus (Covid-19) throughout South Korea, with a growing number of cases across the country in recent days, including instances of community-based transmission."