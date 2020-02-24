They were among 30 British guests and two Irish passengers repatriated from Tokyo on Saturday (22 February) where the ship has been held under quarantine since the start of the month.



All 32 evacuees embarked on a further 14-day quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral upon their return.

Those who have since tested positive for the virus have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres.



The news was confirmed by chief medical officer Chris Witty. It brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in the UK to 13.



"Four further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 13," said Whitty.

"The virus was passed on in the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the patients are being transferred from Arrowe [Hill] Park to specialist NHS infection centres."