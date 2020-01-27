Diamond Princess is being held under quarantine in Yokohama off the coast of Japan; 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew were onboard when the ship set sail on 20 January for an eight-day cruise as part of a longer itinerary.



A number of Britons onboard the ship have contracted the infection. Guests have been confined to their cabins for more than a week now after a passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong on 25 January, tested positive for the deadly virus several days later.



The vessel was first quarantined last week by Japanese health officials, and will now remain in quarantine until 19 February. Guests are being allowed limited outdoor time under strict supervision, while Princess has provided a range of new TV, on-demand and other entertainment services and facilities to occupy those stuck onboard.



On Tuesday (11 February), Princess confirmed in a statement the Japanese Ministry of Health had identified a further 39 new positive cases of coronavirus, now officially designated Covid-19, onboard the ship.



"We are following guidance from the Japan Ministry of Health on plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases," said Princess. "The Japan Ministry of Health has been the lead public health authority defining the testing protocols for all guests and crew on Diamond Princess.



"Additional information will be shared as soon as it is made available to use by the Ministry of Health."



Princess said questions on the quarantine timeline and any additional test results or protocols were a matter for health officials in Japan.