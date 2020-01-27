Princess has confirmed 20 people have now tested positive for the deadly infection. They are being transferred to mainland hospitals for further treatment.



The rest of the ship’s 3,700 guests and crew have been confined to their cabins and quarters while tests are carried out. The ship has been on lock down after a guest who tested positive for the infection disembarked in Hong Kong, the BBC reports.



Briton David Abel posted a video update from the ship, in which he said he, his wife Sally and other guests had been "blindsided" by the quarantine announcement on Wednesday morning.



He added the couple feared a further 14 days quarantine upon their return to the UK once their ordeal onboard Diamond Princess comes to an end.