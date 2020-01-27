A further 10 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed onboard a stricken Princess Cruises ship, which has been quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in Japan.
Princess has confirmed 20 people have now tested positive for the deadly infection. They are being transferred to mainland hospitals for further treatment.
The rest of the ship’s 3,700 guests and crew have been confined to their cabins and quarters while tests are carried out. The ship has been on lock down after a guest who tested positive for the infection disembarked in Hong Kong, the BBC reports.
Briton David Abel posted a video update from the ship, in which he said he, his wife Sally and other guests had been "blindsided" by the quarantine announcement on Wednesday morning.
He added the couple feared a further 14 days quarantine upon their return to the UK once their ordeal onboard Diamond Princess comes to an end.
A Princess Cruises spokesperson said: "Princess Cruises can confirm we have been notified that among the second set of samples that have completed testing, 10 additional people have tested positive for coronavirus.
"This includes four Japanese guests, one guest from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and one guest from New Zealand.
"Local public health authorities will be disembarking those guests for transport to local hospitals immediately.
"The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority. We continue to work closely with the Japan Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our guests."
It comes after two Australian guests, three Japanese guests, three guests from Hong Kong, and one guest from the US, in addition to one Filipino crew member, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.