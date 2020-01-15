Health teams, the BBC reports, will meet passengers arriving at Heathrow from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new strain of the virus is understood to have originated.



China Southern currently operates three direct flights a week between Wuhan and Heathrow.



Other measures likely to be announced by the Department of Health on Wednesday, according to a government source cited by the BBC, include routing Wuhan flights to an isolated area of Terminal 4 "better suited to health contingencies" and in-flight announcements urging anyone who feels ill to report their symptoms.



Transport secretary Grant Shapps told BBC Radio 5 Live health secretary Matt Hancock would announce a package of precautionary measures on Wednesday.



It comes after China attributed nine deaths to the virus, and confirmed more than 400 cases.