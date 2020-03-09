TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hello! You are viewing your 1 free guest article this fortnight

Please log in or join now for free, immediate and unlimited access to our award-winning online content. Find out more...

Join us
Already a member? Log in here

Coronavirus: Grand Princess guests allowed to disembark

09 Mar 2020by Franki Berry

Passengers held on a Princess Cruises ship off the coast of California amid a coronavirus scare have started to disembark. 

Grand Princess had been held ten miles off San Francisco
Grand Princess had been held ten miles off San Francisco

Grand Princess - which had 121 British guests and 1,111 crew on board - was due to dock in San Francisco last week but was held at sea after a former guest died from Covid-19.

 

Passengers will start to disembark at the Port of Oakland today (9 March), but crew members will stay on board.

 

The US Coast Guard’s California Health and Human Services teams will be on hand to help with medical triage, screening and interviews, taking anyone who needs acute care to hospital.

 

“All of us at Princess Cruises offer our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the federal, state and local authorities who are coordinating, collaborating and activating resources and personnel in support of this response to provide care and attend to the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises.

 

She said Princess has learned from the quarantine of Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan in February, and has delivered 405 prescriptions to the ship and started a ’fresh air and sunlight’ programme on rotation.

 

One guest was hospitalised this morning for reasons unrelated to Covid-19.

 

Two suspected coronavirus cases on board a separate Princess ship, Regal Princess, have tested negative and the vessel has now docked at Port Everglades.

Related stories

Princess Cruises confirms coronavirus outbreakPrincess Cruises confirms coronavirus outbreak
Princess vessel held off California for coronavirus testingPrincess vessel held off California for coronavirus testing
coronavirusCruiseDestinationsDiseaseNorth AmericaoceanPrincess Cruisesus
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Win a Japanese cooking class and dinner with Visit Miyagi

Win a Japanese cooking class and dinner with Visit Miyagi

09 Mar 2020
Win a traditional ‘omamori’ bag with Japan

Win a traditional ‘omamori’ bag with Japan

05 Mar 2020
Win Costa Coffee vouchers with Railbookers

Win Costa Coffee vouchers with Railbookers

02 Mar 2020
Earn £50 Love2shop vouchers when you book a Virgin Voyages package through Voyage Store

Earn £50 Love2shop vouchers when you book a Virgin Voyages package through Voyage Store

02 Mar 2020
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

23 Mar 2020Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum
Luxpo London

Luxpo London

24 Apr 2020The Langham, London
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

30 Apr 2020The Vox, Birmingham
TTG Luxury Experience

TTG Luxury Experience

22 Jun 2020The Belfry Hotel & Resort
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

03 Jul 2020etc.venues County Hall, London
TTG LGBT Seminar

TTG LGBT Seminar

27 Aug 2020Manchester
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

10 Sep 2020Magazine London
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020

TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020

19 Oct 2020Principal Manchester
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU