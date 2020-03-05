A week ago Icelolly saw a 20% slump in searches for holidays on its site compared to four weeks ago, but this week they started to make a recovery and were only 10% fewer.

However, Tenerife - historically the most searched for destination on Icelolly - had dropped to third most popular after Majorca and Costa Blanca.

The Canary Island hit headlines after a hotel was quarantined because an Italian guest tested postive for Covid-19.

Icelolly’s top ten search destinations has shifted during the outbreak, with Malta rocketing up from 19th to fifth place and New York rising from 14th to ninth over the last four weeks.

Those destinations have pushed Gran Canaria and Dalaman out of the top spots.



