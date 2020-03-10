Only diplomatic, official, employment and project visas will be exempted said Indian authorities in travel advisory issued on Wednesday (11 March).



The restrictions will be enforced at port of departure from midday GMT on Friday (13 April) until 15 April, and will be reviewed again in a month.



Visa free travel for Indian citizens living overseas has also been suspended until 15 April.



Exempt travellers arriving from, or having visited, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain or Germany at any time after 15 February could be quarantined upon arrival.



India is advising against all non-essential inbound and outbound travel. The country currently has 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus.