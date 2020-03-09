Those arriving in the country must be able to demonstrate they have access to adequate accommodation to isolate themselves, or face being denied entry to the country.



The new measures, which will be valid for two weeks, will apply immediately to Israelis returning to the country, and to foreign nationals from Thursday said Netanyahu in a video address.



Netanyahu said while it was a tough decision, it was "essential" to maintaining public health. Israel has so far confirmed 42 cases of Covid-19, but no deaths.