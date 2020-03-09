Israel will require all overseas arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to prevent the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.
Those arriving in the country must be able to demonstrate they have access to adequate accommodation to isolate themselves, or face being denied entry to the country.
The new measures, which will be valid for two weeks, will apply immediately to Israelis returning to the country, and to foreign nationals from Thursday said Netanyahu in a video address.
Netanyahu said while it was a tough decision, it was "essential" to maintaining public health. Israel has so far confirmed 42 cases of Covid-19, but no deaths.
The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Israel, confirming: "On 9 March, prime minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu announced all arrivals entering Israel from overseas would be subject to home quarantine measures for 14 days on public health grounds, this decision will be reviewed in 14 days.
"We understand visitors who are unable to demonstrate they can undertake the home quarantine measures will be refused entry in to Israel.
"We recommend checking Israel’s Ministry of Health website for updated information."