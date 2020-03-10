The airline will not be operating any flights to Rome, Naples, Pisa, Turin, Venice or Verona until 26 April.

This comes as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against all but essential travel to Italy and the country imposes a nationwide ban on public gatherings.

Cases of Covid-19 in Italy have surged over the past week, causing more than 450 fatalities.

A spokesperson from Jet2 released a statement: "We are contacting customers who are due to travel to Italy to advise them of their options, and we are advising customers who are currently in Italy, to arrange them to fly back to the UK."

They said the health and safety of customers is a number one priority and thanked everyone for their understanding.

Jet2 said it is receiving a lot of phone calls and referred agents with customers not due to travel in the next week to its Live Chat function.

Specifically addressing agents, Jet2 said it would post any updates on its trade page: "We would like to assure both you and your customers that our teams are working tirelessly to provide advice and support for those who are yet to travel."