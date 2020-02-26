In a statement, Jet2holidays said it would not fly any passengers at the hotel home until they either complete two weeks quarantine or test negative for the virus. "We are continuing to remain in contact with customers at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife, and we also have designated 24/7 telephone assistance in place," said the operator.



"Their health and safety is our absolute priority, as it is with every single one of our customers and colleagues. Therefore, to help prevent any potential spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), we have asked all customers to remain in the hotel, which remains under quarantine, until any potential incubation period, as defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has passed (10 March).



"We will not fly any customer who has stayed at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace during the quarantine until this incubation period has passed or unless they have been explicitly tested for Covid-19 by a recognised authority and are confirmed as clear of the virus.



"Our responsibility to our customers, our colleagues and the general public remains paramount. We will continue to release more information as it becomes available."



The Foreign Office said it was supporting British guests at the hotel. "The Spanish authorities are dealing with confirmed cases of coronavirus in the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife. If you’re in this hotel, you should follow the advice of the local authorities," said the FCO.

TTG has approached Tui for further comment regarding its guests at the hotel.