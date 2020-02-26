Jet2holidays says it will not fly any of its guests holed up at a Tenerife hotel home until the hotel’s 14-day coronavirus quarantine expires next month, or they "explicitly" test negative for the deadly virus.
The H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel has been on lockdown since Monday (24 February) when an Italian guest, understood to be a doctor, tested positive for the infection, which has now spread from China to more than 50 countries. A further three Italians have since tested positive for Covid-19 on the island.
On Thursday (27 February), Jet2holidays confirmed it had around 100 guests staying at the hotel, while Tui said it also had a "small number" of customers there. According to the BBC, there are 168 Britons among the 700 guests at the hotel.
Later the same day, health authorities in the Canaries said 130 "low-risk" guests – including about 50 British tourists – had been allowed to leave the hotel if they wished having arrived after the four Italians who tested positive for the virus were taken elsewhere for treatment.
In a statement, Jet2holidays said it would not fly any passengers at the hotel home until they either complete two weeks quarantine or test negative for the virus. "We are continuing to remain in contact with customers at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife, and we also have designated 24/7 telephone assistance in place," said the operator.
"Their health and safety is our absolute priority, as it is with every single one of our customers and colleagues. Therefore, to help prevent any potential spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), we have asked all customers to remain in the hotel, which remains under quarantine, until any potential incubation period, as defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has passed (10 March).
"We will not fly any customer who has stayed at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace during the quarantine until this incubation period has passed or unless they have been explicitly tested for Covid-19 by a recognised authority and are confirmed as clear of the virus.
"Our responsibility to our customers, our colleagues and the general public remains paramount. We will continue to release more information as it becomes available."
The Foreign Office said it was supporting British guests at the hotel. "The Spanish authorities are dealing with confirmed cases of coronavirus in the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife. If you’re in this hotel, you should follow the advice of the local authorities," said the FCO.
TTG has approached Tui for further comment regarding its guests at the hotel.