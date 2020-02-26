Dozens of Jet2holidays and Tui holidaymakers are facing two weeks’ quarantine at a Tenerife hotel after a guest tested positive for the Covid-10 coronavirus.
The H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Adeje has been placed in lockdown since Tuesday (25 February) when an Italian guest, understood to be a doctor, tested positive for the infection.
Guests have been notified of a 14-day isolation period after the infection was confirmed, and have been told not to leave their rooms.
A Jet2holidays spokesperson said: “Following the reports a non-Jet2holidays customer staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife has tested positive for coronavirus, the hotel continues to be placed under quarantine following advice from regional and Spanish government authorities.
“We can confirm that around 100 Jet2holidays customers are staying in the hotel, and we are contacting them to check on their wellbeing and offer designated 24/7 telephone assistance.
“We have stopped all sales to the hotel, and customers who are due to travel to the hotel will be transferred to other accommodation. We are also contacting customers who have recently stayed at the hotel to refer them to advice from the UK government.
“We always follow the travel advice of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), and their guidance shows that there are no travel restrictions in place to any of our destinations, so our flying programme remains unchanged.
“The health and safety of our customers is our absolute priority, and we will continue to release more information as it becomes available.”
A Tui spokesperson added: “We’re aware of a reported case of Covid-19 (coronavirus) at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace, Tenerife. We can confirm that Tui UK and Ireland has a small number of customers in the hotel.
“Tui representatives in Tenerife are present on-site and will liaise with our customers. All guests have been asked to remain in their rooms and are being looked after by the hotel. Our holidays to Tenerife continue to operate as planned for all other hotels.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and are in contact with the hotel and local authorities. We will provide a further update as soon as we have more information.”
In a statement, the hotel said: “To ensure the safety of customers and employees, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace will be temporarily closed for the next few days.
“All those clients with a reservation within this period will be contacted and relocated to an other H10 Hotel in Tenerife.”