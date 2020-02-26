The H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Adeje has been placed in lockdown since Tuesday (25 February) when an Italian guest, understood to be a doctor, tested positive for the infection.



Guests have been notified of a 14-day isolation period after the infection was confirmed, and have been told not to leave their rooms.



A Jet2holidays spokesperson said: “Following the reports a non-Jet2holidays customer staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife has tested positive for coronavirus, the hotel continues to be placed under quarantine following advice from regional and Spanish government authorities.



“We can confirm that around 100 Jet2holidays customers are staying in the hotel, and we are contacting them to check on their wellbeing and offer designated 24/7 telephone assistance.



“We have stopped all sales to the hotel, and customers who are due to travel to the hotel will be transferred to other accommodation. We are also contacting customers who have recently stayed at the hotel to refer them to advice from the UK government.



“We always follow the travel advice of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), and their guidance shows that there are no travel restrictions in place to any of our destinations, so our flying programme remains unchanged.



“The health and safety of our customers is our absolute priority, and we will continue to release more information as it becomes available.”