The operator’s project, Kuoni Flex, allows clients to change the dates of a holiday up to a week before departure, free of charge.

It is available on holidays to Mauritius, the Maldives, Thailand, Bali, Sri Lanka, the Caribbean and Mexico, and group itineraries Taj Tour and Kerala Explorer, which were booked between 6 and 16 March departing until 15 February 2021.



"At the moment we’re seeing people who are really keen to plan and have a holiday in the diary to look forward to - but there is a lot of nervousness around coronavirus and how it might play out which means people are hesitant to make any firm plans,” said Derek Jones, Kuoni’s chief executive.



The operator has also bolstered its customer service team.

Coronavirus - Covid-19 - has now killed more than 3,000 people around the world and there have been more than 160 cases in the UK.