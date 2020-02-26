Several cases were confirmed across northern Italy, with travellers returning to the UK from areas north of Florence and Pisa told to self-isolate if they develop any symptoms.



Elsewhere, more than 700 guests, including around 100 Jet2holidays passengers and a small number of Tui customers, found themselves holed up at a Tenerife hotel after an Italian guest tested positive for the infection.



Jet2 has since said it won’t fly any guests home until they complete two weeks quarantine at the hotel, ending 10 March, or explicitly test negative for the virus.



Agents, meanwhile, have told TTG of how they have been stopped in the street to answer coronavirus travel queries, and some of the lengths to which they’ve gone to put clients’ minds at ease.



Nearly half (49%) of the 250 respondents to a snap TTG poll on Thursday (27 February) said many clients were concerned, and they were also "extremely worried" about the virus’s impact on enquiries and bookings. A further 41% said they had had at least a few people asking about the virus.



Idle Travel’s Tony Mann said: "With the news from Tenerife, we’ve started to have customers contact us with their concerns, especially those who are due to travel shortly.



"Our biggest selling destination for 2020 so far is Tenerife. So far, we’ve had no one change their holidays, but we’ve also had questions about Croatia and Barcelona.



"Our agency is attached to a Morrison’s supermarket where I was accosted four times by peopel asking about coronavirus when I dropped in to get a sandwich. You’re always on duty as a travel agent."



Mann, however, said the developments weren’t having a major impact on Idle Travel’s bookings after a busy January and the agency having already exceeded its February target.