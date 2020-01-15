Spectrum of the Seas, home ported in Hong Kong, had been due to sail a four-day Okinawa voyage departing Shanghai on Monday (27 January).



However, Royal confirmed at the weekend the sailing had been pulled owing to the coronavirus outbreak, thought to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.



The virus has spread to several Chinese cities, including Shanghai.



“In light of the latest developments with the coronavirus outbreak in China, we are suspending the 27 January sailing of Spectrum of the Seas, currently our only ship home ported in China,” said Royal in a statement. “We are working with our guests to provide full refunds for the cancellation."



The line added guest and crew safety was its primary concern, and that it would work with the relevant authorities to monitor the situation.



Royal is yet to comment on whether further Spectrum sailings will be affected.