Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises have both cancelled upcoming sailings amid China’s ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Spectrum of the Seas, home ported in Hong Kong, had been due to sail a four-day Okinawa voyage departing Shanghai on Monday (27 January).
However, Royal confirmed at the weekend the sailing had been pulled owing to the coronavirus outbreak, thought to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
The virus has spread to several Chinese cities, including Shanghai.
“In light of the latest developments with the coronavirus outbreak in China, we are suspending the 27 January sailing of Spectrum of the Seas, currently our only ship home ported in China,” said Royal in a statement. “We are working with our guests to provide full refunds for the cancellation."
The line added guest and crew safety was its primary concern, and that it would work with the relevant authorities to monitor the situation.
Royal is yet to comment on whether further Spectrum sailings will be affected.
MSC, meanwhile, has cancelled MSC Splendida’s Tuesday sailing (28 January) citing "urgent guidelines from the Chinese government to combat the spread of the coronavirus".
"MSC Cruises is required to cancel the upcoming cruise with MSC Splendida on 28 January," said the line in a statement. "Guests booked on this cruise have the option to receive a full refund of their cruise ticket and port charges, or book an alternative sailing with an equivalent price and receiving additional onboard credit – with an embarkation date before the end of the year."
Splendida will remain in port for the duration of its cruise scheduled for this week (28 January to 1 February).
MSC added: "We will continue to closely monitor the public health and safety situation in China and are consulting with international and local health authorities, as well as the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China, and strictly follow their advice and recommendations.
"Guests and travel partners have been informed and will be kept abreast of any further changes as the situation evolves."