Saga Group’s travel branches have taken a hit during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The tour operator and cruise line brands have experienced less demand and a rise in cancellations because of the infection, which has killed more than 3,000 people around the world.
However, the group stressed forward cruise bookings are strong, with 80% of the full year revenue target secured by 29 February and the remaining 20% weighted towards quarters three and four of the year.
Additionally, its two most recent departures were 80% full.
The tour businesses, however, have seen a 20% fall in forward bookings for 2020/21 compared to last year, with the coming weeks most impacted.
"The evolution of Covid-19 and the impact this will have on full-year earnings for 2020/21 cannot be predicted with any certainty at the current time," said a spokesperson in a statement.
"While our travel business will be impacted, the group expects the performance and cash generation of the insurance business to be largely unaffected."
