All river cruises until 30 April with the Scenic Group brands - Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours, and Emerald Cruises - will not take place.

This comes as prime minister Boris Johnson has advised people over-70 or with underlying health conditions to avoid cruises altogether.

There have been high-profile outbreaks of Covid-19 on cruise vessels, such as the case of Diamond Princess, which was held in quarantine off the coast of Japan.

"With the news of increasing virus cases in countries around the world, the health and safety of guests and crew is our primary focus," said Glen Moroney, Scenic Group owner.

"We will continue to ensure they come first and foremost in all our decisions."

Anyone with affected tickets will be given either a refund or cruise credit worth 125% of the original booking.