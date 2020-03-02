Coronavirus: SPAA asks clients to stay calm amid cancellation surge

With travel agents reporting a surge in cancellations for this summer, the Scottish trade body is hoping to reassure customers that Covid-19 is not a risk.

It has highlighted the advice of Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, to keep travelling.

He said the public are at no greater risk overseas than in the UK.

SPAA president Joanne Dooey pointed out that abandoning trips prematurely could mean customers are left out of pocket.

“We very much endorse the advice of the government to carry on as normal because, until the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against travel to a specific destination, your travel plans are not technically affected,” said Dooey.

“Therefore, there is no automatic right to a refund on a holiday that has already been paid for."

She added only imminent travel - in the coming days or weeks - is affected by governmental advice.