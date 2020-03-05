A study of 1,000 people by Finn Partners has found despite fears around the spreading virus, 44% of British consumers are still willing to book a holiday for the right price.

It also found 61% had not been deterred from making holiday plans by media focus on Covid-19, while 68% said they would happily make bookings if there were no change fees.

Only 17% were worried about travelling and 13% put off booking for the next six months.

Debbie Flynn, Finn Partners’ travel managing partner, said losing money is a “key area of concern”.



“We are encouraged by the results, which clearly show the resilience of the British traveller who is motivated to continue to travel by great deals and discounts,” said Flynn.

“If travel brands offer unprecedented flexibility in what is usually a peak booking period, and the government isn’t advising against overseas travel, then we believe they will give themselves a fighting chance at encouraging bookings during these uncertain times.”



Data also showed certain groups are more resolute, with an average of 70% of over-60s continuing to book. Regionally, that figure rises to 74% in Leicester and 71% in Manchester but drops to 45% in London.

This comes as a separate study by AllClear Group, a specialist medical travel insurance provider, found 60% of people are not planning to change their trips.