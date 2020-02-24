TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hello! You are viewing your 1 free guest article this fortnight

Please log in or join now for free, immediate and unlimited access to our award-winning online content. Find out more...

Join us
Already a member? Log in here

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel quarantined for two weeks

26 Feb 2020by Franki Berry

Holidaymakers in a Tenerife hotel will not be allowed to leave for two weeks to curb a coronavirus outbreak.

The hotel is in Adeje, Tenerife. Picture: James Baldwin/Unsplash
The hotel is in Adeje, Tenerife. Picture: James Baldwin/Unsplash

Sky News has reported that 1,000 guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Adeje, Tenerife have been notified of the 14-day isolation period.

 

Guests also received a note slipped under their doors - published by Sky - which reads: "For your safety, Public Health recommend you NOT to leave your room, this is very important."

 

The resort was closed this week after a man staying at the resort – reported to be a doctor – was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, according to local Spanish newspaper El Pais.

 

It is believed he went to a health centre with flu-like symptoms.

 

A notice on the H10 website says: "To ensure the safety of customers and employees, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace will be temporarily closed for the next few days."

 

Anyone with a booking at the hotel will be re-accommodated elsewhere on the island, it says.

Related stories

Tenerife hotel in lockdown after guest contracts coronavirusTenerife hotel in lockdown after guest contracts coronavirus
Tenerife in two minutesTenerife in two minutes
All inclusivesCanary IslandscoronavirusDestinationsEuropeHotels resorts and spasTenerife
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Win one of eight gorgeous gifts for Mother's Day

Win one of eight gorgeous gifts for Mother's Day

24 Feb 2020
Play Rooftop Runner to win a cuddly polar bear with Travelpack

Play Rooftop Runner to win a cuddly polar bear with Travelpack

14 Feb 2020
Win a stay at the Two Seasons Hotel in Dubai with Youtravel

Win a stay at the Two Seasons Hotel in Dubai with Youtravel

12 Feb 2020
Win a fam trip to Disney’s Hotel New York

Win a fam trip to Disney’s Hotel New York

27 Jan 2020
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

28 Feb 2020Rosewood, London
TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

23 Mar 2020Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum
Luxpo London

Luxpo London

24 Apr 2020The Langham, London
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

30 Apr 2020The Vox, Birmingham
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020

TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020

01 Jun 2020TBC
TTG Luxury Experience

TTG Luxury Experience

22 Jun 2020The Belfry Hotel & Resort
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

03 Jul 2020etc.venues County Hall, London
TTG LGBT Seminar

TTG LGBT Seminar

27 Aug 2020Manchester
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

10 Sep 2020Magazine London
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU