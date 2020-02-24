Sky News has reported that 1,000 guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Adeje, Tenerife have been notified of the 14-day isolation period.

Guests also received a note slipped under their doors - published by Sky - which reads: "For your safety, Public Health recommend you NOT to leave your room, this is very important."

The resort was closed this week after a man staying at the resort – reported to be a doctor – was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, according to local Spanish newspaper El Pais.

It is believed he went to a health centre with flu-like symptoms.

A notice on the H10 website says: "To ensure the safety of customers and employees, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace will be temporarily closed for the next few days."

Anyone with a booking at the hotel will be re-accommodated elsewhere on the island, it says.