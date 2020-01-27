The dnata brands confirmed to TTG they were working with industry partners to bring home “a small number” of clients in China, where authorities have tightened restrictions on travel to contain the spread of the virus, hampering efforts to repatriate Britons.



Lisa McAuley, managing director Gold Medal Travel 2, said imminent departures had been cancelled, and all agents with package passengers due to travel in the next 14 days have been contacted.



"We continue to work alongside industry partners to support agents with customers impacted," said McAuley.

"This includes contacting suppliers to help coordinate alternative travel arrangements, refunds and cancellations. We have supported passengers in resort and have worked with our agent partners to ensure all passengers in or due to travel to the country have been contacted.



“Regular updates are being posted across our social feeds and we have a dedicated crisis phone number. We are encouraging any agents who require further information or support to contact us.”