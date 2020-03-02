Flights had been due to get under way on 29 March. However, Virgin has deferred the launch to its winter season, with the inaugural now fixed for 5 October.

"As with airlines around the world, Virgin Atlantic is feeling the impact of Covid-19 and seeing a fall in customer demand for travel," said the carrier in a statement.



"We are taking appropriate measures and focusing efforts on ensuring the airline is in a robust position to weather the storm, minimising the impact of the virus on Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays.



"The Covid-19 situation is dynamic and fast-moving, and we continue to monitor it very closely, with the health and safety of our customers and people remaining our absolute priority.



"All our actions are guided by the World Health Organization (WHO), Public Health England and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), and by the latest advice provided by these experts."

Virgin said it would continue to review its flying programme, adding additional changes would be made as the situation evolves.



It comes after the carrier previously suspended its Heathrow-Shanghai service until 19 April and reduced the frequency of its Hong Kong service.