In a trading update issued on Wednesday (4 March), the budget carrier said subject to further impact on demand from the Covid-19 coronavirus, it was considering further adjusting network capacity "in the magnitude of 10%" in the first quarter of its 2020/21 financial year (three months to 30 June).



Wizz has set up an internal taskforce to drive greater efficiencies and savings across the business to mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus.



These have so far included "significant" reductions in overhead and discretionary spending; pausing recruitment and non-essential travel; and working with suppliers to reduce costs.



Interim scheduling measures, which will kick in on 11 March, include various adjustments "primarily to Italian destinations" where Covid-19 has taken hold in Europe.