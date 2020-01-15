Using Adventure is Knocking as a strapline, the escorted tour company’s first advert in 59 years takes viewers on a tour of North America via New York and the Canadian Rockies.

It is part of a 2020 campaign and will also air across Australia during peaks.

Social media posts in Australia, New Zealand and Canada will also go out in parallel to the UK’s TV, radio and social media activity.

"TV is an effective medium for us to get our brand in front of those who want to explore North America on an escorted tour and experience those ‘wow’ moments that a Cosmos tour delivers," said Claire Hazle, director of marketing and e-commerce at Cosmos.

