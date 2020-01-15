Cosmos is hoping to showcase its ’see everything and worry about nothing approach’ in its first TV advert.
Using Adventure is Knocking as a strapline, the escorted tour company’s first advert in 59 years takes viewers on a tour of North America via New York and the Canadian Rockies.
It is part of a 2020 campaign and will also air across Australia during peaks.
Social media posts in Australia, New Zealand and Canada will also go out in parallel to the UK’s TV, radio and social media activity.
"TV is an effective medium for us to get our brand in front of those who want to explore North America on an escorted tour and experience those ‘wow’ moments that a Cosmos tour delivers," said Claire Hazle, director of marketing and e-commerce at Cosmos.
The advert, which will air until 16 February, was created by Manchester-based agency Cheetham Bell alongside the in-house Cosmos team in Bromley.
Hazle added: "North America remains our customers’ most popular touring destination, whether that’s the natural beauty of the national parks, the buzz of the southern music states or Canada’s smart cities and breath-taking landscapes.
"This campaign will showcase the vast array of escorted touring options available to customers, and support our travel agent partners in selling this diverse destination."
Find contacts in TTG's Little Black Book
Cosmos is a family-owned company with nearly 60 years of experience. We offer more tours in North America and Europe than any other operator.