TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hello! You are viewing your 1 free guest article this week

Please log in or join now for free, immediate and unlimited access to our award-winning online content. Find out more...

Join us
Already a member? Log in here

Cosmos airs first TV advert in nearly six decades

17 Jan 2020by Franki Berry

Cosmos is hoping to showcase its ’see everything and worry about nothing approach’ in its first TV advert. 

Cosmos has aired its first TV advert
Cosmos has aired its first TV advert

Using Adventure is Knocking as a strapline, the escorted tour company’s first advert in 59 years takes viewers on a tour of North America via New York and the Canadian Rockies.

 

It is part of a 2020 campaign and will also air across Australia during peaks.

 

Social media posts in Australia, New Zealand and Canada will also go out in parallel to the UK’s TV, radio and social media activity.

 

"TV is an effective medium for us to get our brand in front of those who want to explore North America on an escorted tour and experience those ‘wow’ moments that a Cosmos tour delivers," said Claire Hazle, director of marketing and e-commerce at Cosmos.

Related stories

'Adventure is knocking': Cosmos debuts new look and brand vision'Adventure is knocking': Cosmos debuts new look and brand vision
Cosmos and Avalon to more than double joint sales teamCosmos and Avalon to more than double joint sales team
Cosmos launches new premium brand for UK marketCosmos launches new premium brand for UK market

The advert, which will air until 16 February, was created by Manchester-based agency Cheetham Bell alongside the in-house Cosmos team in Bromley.


Hazle added: "North America remains our customers’ most popular touring destination, whether that’s the natural beauty of the national parks, the buzz of the southern music states or Canada’s smart cities and breath-taking landscapes.

 

"This campaign will showcase the vast array of escorted touring options available to customers, and support our travel agent partners in selling this diverse destination."

Little Black Book: Cosmos

Find contacts in TTG's Little Black Book

 

Cosmos

 

Cosmos is a family-owned company with nearly 60 years of experience. We offer more tours in North America and Europe than any other operator.

CanadacosmosDestinationsEscorted toursmarketingNorth AmericaOperators
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Win prizes plus a Saint Lucia fam trip with Caribtours

Win prizes plus a Saint Lucia fam trip with Caribtours

15 Jan 2020
Win a trip to New Zealand with Tourism New Zealand

Win a trip to New Zealand with Tourism New Zealand

13 Jan 2020
Win a trip to Southern California with British Airways & Hertz

Win a trip to Southern California with British Airways & Hertz

08 Jan 2020
Play Tampa Treasure Chaser to win one of three $50 Mastercards or 50 pots of pirate treasure

Play Tampa Treasure Chaser to win one of three $50 Mastercards or 50 pots of pirate treasure

07 Jan 2020
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

28 Feb 2020Rosewood, London
TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

23 Mar 2020Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

30 Apr 2020The Vox, Birmingham
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

10 Sep 2020Magazine London
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU