Ireland's Atlantic Way is among the destinations on offer (Credit: K. Mitch Hodge / Unsplash)

Cosmos parent Globus has announced a new agent-friendly touring brand, which will debut with 13 new UK, European and north American itineraries.

Choice Touring by Globus will offer guests the opportunity to customise their itinerary with a range of curated experiences and YourChoice excursions to "off-the-beaten-path" destinations.



These options will be included in the package price. Choice Touring itineraries will launch later this year, with departures running into 2022.



European destinations include Scotland, Ireland, Greece, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal and Spain.



Choice Touring will also offer US and Canada itineraries, taking in eastern and western Canada, the southern US, California, mid-Atlantic America and the Rocky Mountains.