Avalon Waterways is one of the Globus brands to apply new Covid-19 protocols

Cosmos and its sister brands Globus and Avalon Waterways are to require passengers to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccines, a negative test result or virus immunity to be able to join its trips and cruises.

Scott Nisbet, chief executive of the Globus family of brands, said: “The health and safety of our travellers is our number one priority.

“We have continued to enhance on-trip safety standards throughout the pandemic to ensure we’re ready to welcome guests back to travel when the world is ready. Today, we’re unveiling new pre-trip requirements.”

Under this new regime, passengers will have to provide proof of either a Covid vaccination at least 14 days before travel, a negative test result within 72 hours of travel, or recovery from a confirmed Covid diagnosis within three months of travel.