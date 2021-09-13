The recently launched e-learning site has been created by the Spanish region’s tourism board alongside marketing and PR specialist Aviareps.

“There is more than one Costa Brava” contains modules on a number of topics - with sections on travelling to and around the region, wellness and wellbeing experiences and culinary hotspots.

Each section has five questions for agents to answer.

The full training - which can be found at aviareps.com/elearning/ - can be completed within an afternoon or in smaller chunks whenever is most convenient.

Agents who complete the programme will be in with a chance to win a trip to the Costa Brava and Girona Pyrenees to experience the region for themselves.