Some 6,000 guests onboard a Costa Cruises ship in Italy have been cleared to disembark after a passenger showing symptoms of coronavirus tested negative.
Costa said late on Thursday (30 January) the woman, understood to have flown in from Hong Kong to join the cruise in Savona, was diagnosed by Italian health officials with "common flu".
She was held in isolation along with her husband as a precaution, the BBC reports, while other guests were told to remain on Costa Smerelda while docked in Civitavecchia.
Costa said in line with its protocols, the ship’s medical team "prompted identified" the woman’s illness and implemented precautionary procedures.
"The relevant authorities were informed and, upon arrival of the ship in the port of Civitavecchia, they carried out all the required checks," said the line in a statement.
“While we appreciate the inconvenience caused, the procedures in force and our co-operation with the health authorities were effective in managing the situation and intended to ensure maximum safety for our guests, crew and the community as a whole.”
Italy’s health ministry confirmed samples taken to Rome’s Spallanzi hospital came back negative for the deadly virus. Passengers began disembarking late on Thursday evening.