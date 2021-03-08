The addition of four new actions to the destination’s strategic reopening plan take the steps taken to 20

Costa Rica has approved four new initiatives designed to aid the country’s tourism restart, which takes the total number of actions to 20 after 16 health protocols were launched last year.

A £2.6 million investment in tourism infrastructure in protected areas such as Corcovado national park and Marino Ballena national park is among the new measures, along with a two-year permit extension to transportation companies and flexible working hours for public workers.