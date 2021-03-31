We were all waiting for it – 5pm on Easter Monday: Boris Johnson’s big update regarding international travel.

Like many in travel, I sat with bated breath watching the press conference. And, like many in the travel industry, I was left sorely disappointed.



As ever, this government had hyped something up, which they then failed to deliver.



Of course, none of us were expecting details – these will come on 12 April.

But it was reasonable to at least envisage some kind of mention of international travel would be forthcoming, especially after aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts confirmed to TTG the PM would be offering the industry an update on 5 April.



Instead, far from any certainty last night, the government issued a statement explicitly advising the public not to book summer holidays “until the picture is clearer”.



Well thanks a lot prime minister.



Not only have you continued the uncertainty for this sector, you’ve also rubbed salt into an already raw and open wound by ensuring no money will flow into the very businesses that have been decimated by this crisis.