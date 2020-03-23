There are 12 people onboard Coral Princess who have tested positive for Covid-19 - seven guests and five crew members.

Before Princess paused its operational schedule for 60 days on 12 March, the vessel was sailing a South America itinerary which was scheduled to end on 19 March.

A plan to disembark in Buenos Aires on 20 March as originally scheduled proved not to be possible, and it is now working with authorities to disembark in Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

In the meantime, all the 1,020 guests will continue to self-isolate in their staterooms, with all meals delivered by room service.