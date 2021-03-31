Covid-19 tests should not become a "permanent part" of the airline industry, says Iata's Willie Walsh

Covid-19 tests should not become a "permanent part" of the airline industry, says Iata's Willie Walsh

Covid-19 tests and vaccine passports should not become permanent features of air travel, says Iata’s new boss Willie Walsh.

Iata director general Willie Walsh, formerly chief executive of British Airways’ parent company IAG, said that while the industry understood the current need for restrictions, such as testing and vaccine certification, they should not continue once the pandemic crisis is over.





“While we fully acknowledge and understand the political need for governments to impose these restrictions, we believe it is very important that governments start thinking and planning for the removal of restrictions as the health crisis is overcome,” added Walsh.



“We want to work with governments so that they can better understand what will be required from airlines, because it’s not going to be easy for airlines just to ramp up activity.



“That will have to be done in a structured way because all airlines want to see that done in a co-ordinated and in a safe fashion.”