The budget carrier on Monday (26 July) posted a €273 million (£234 million) net loss for the three months to 30 June, down from €185 million (£158 million) during the same period last year.



Boss Michael O’Leary said Covid-19 was continuing to "wreak havoc" on business, citing the cancellation of "most" Easter flights and a "slower than expected" easing on EU travel restrictions.



O’Leary said "significant uncertainty" around travel green lists, particularly in the UK, and "extreme government caution" in Ireland had ensured the majority of Q1 bookings were "close-in" and sold at low prices.



However, O’Leary said the prospects for Q2 were brighter owing to the 1 July roll-out of the EU Digital Covid Certificates and the scrapping of quarantine for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals to the UK from mid-July, which O’Leary said had resulted in a "surge in bookings" in recent weeks – although Ryanair declined to disclose further details of this surge.



It expects traffic to increase from around five million in June to almost nine million in July and to exceed 10 million in August, providing there are no further "Covid setbacks" in Europe.



Ryanair carried 8.1 million passengers in Q1, up from just 500,000 this time last year. Load factors increased too from 61% to 73%. Revenue of €371 million (£318 million) was overshadowed, though, by operating costs of €675 million (£578 million).



O’Leary said while Ryanair expected intra-European capacity to be "materially lower for the foreseeable future", it could create opportunities for the carrier which is currently taking delivery of a new fleet of more efficient aircraft.



Additionally, O’Leary said the pick-up in rates of vaccination across Europe was cause for encouragement. "If, as is presently predicted, most of Europe’s adult population is fully vaccinated by September, then we believe that we can look forward to a strong recovery in air travel for the second half of the fiscal year and well into summer 2022."



He compared the outlook to the situation that preceded a recovery in US domestic flight operations.