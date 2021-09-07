Shocking as the headlines were, I don’t think any of us could ever really have predicted what was to come. As February rolled into March, the virus began sweeping the globe.

Day by day, more countries locked down, health was impacted, lives tragically lost, and life and freedom – as we all knew it – came to a shuddering halt.

Most human beings like a sense of order, a sense of being in control. That was taken from us. Fear, stress, anxiety, sadness, loss – the most negative of human emotions – became part of everyday life as we battled the pandemic.

However, we also saw the most intrinsic aspects of human behaviour come to the fore: resilience, determination, care. People pulled together to support one another and found ways to be together despite the physical barriers put in our way.

We are now 18 months down the line, and it’s important we take the time to step back and reflect so we can move forward. We can’t change what has happened, however much we would like to. We can, though, take what we have learned about ourselves into our future lives, whether that be personally or professionally.

On a personal level, we have learnt life is short, family is precious, and to travel is a gift. We have learnt we are stronger and more resilient than we ever imagined. A big part of this is down to the influences around us, and we should make a conscious e ffort to surround ourselves with positivity – avoiding negative media and being around people who bring us up, not down.

Professionally, we – as an industry – have been battered, but we are not beaten.